Nalbandian welcomes OSCE mediators’ “unconventional” statement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian noted at the meeting with CoE Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland that Armenia regularly urges the Co-Chairs to point by name the side that violates the ceasefire regime.

“By refusing to create the investigation mechanism, Azerbaijan wants to avoid responsibility for regular ceasefire violates they commit, but the unconventional statement issued by the three Co-Chairs yesterday points out the guilty side very clearly,” Edward Nalbandian stressed.



The head of Armenian Foreign Ministry noted that Baku does everything possible to hinder the peaceful settlement.



“On opposing the consistent demands of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries and the international community, Azerbaijan continues gross violations of the open-ended trilateral agreements on ceasefire,” said the acting Foreign Minister of Armenia.