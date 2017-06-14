Armenia anticipates building win-win strategy with EU

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chairman of the Armenian Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan received today Head of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung/Foundation (KAS) Regional Office in South Caucasus Thomas Schrapel.

Armen Ashotyan shared the committee’s high appreciation for the partnership formed with the foundation previously and hopes for closer cooperation in the future.



Touching on upcoming signing of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement at the Eastern Partnership summit in November, Armen Ashotyan noted that the agreement holds positive meaning for both parties and stressed that the win-win strategy, resulting from the signing of the document, will stand as the guarantee of successful bilateral relations.



The parties exchanged opinions on implementation of the programs that support EU-Armenia relations.



In that context, they also attached importance to forming a correct vision of EU-Armenia ties both in Armenian and European societies.