Emir of Qatar receives message from Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia is convinced that all issues in Arabic world should be resolved through dialogue.
According to Armenian Foreign Ministry, FM Edward Nalbandian stated this during the meeting with his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
Edward Nalbandian paid a short working visit to Doha on June 18.
Armenian FM handed the message from Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The sides discussed recent developments in the Middle East, particularly around Persian Gulf and Qatar. Nalbandian remarked in this regard that Armenia traditionally had warm relations with Arabic countries and consistently followed the events, unfolding in Arabic world.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.