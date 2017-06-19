177 views

Emir of Qatar receives message from Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia is convinced that all issues in Arabic world should be resolved through dialogue.

According to Armenian Foreign Ministry, FM Edward Nalbandian stated this during the meeting with his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Edward Nalbandian paid a short working visit to Doha on June 18.

Armenian FM handed the message from Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The sides discussed recent developments in the Middle East, particularly around Persian Gulf and Qatar. Nalbandian remarked in this regard that Armenia traditionally had warm relations with Arabic countries and consistently followed the events, unfolding in Arabic world.

Foreign Policy | June 19, 2017 09:07
