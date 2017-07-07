European Parliament to discuss EU agreements with Yerevan and Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) will hold hearing on the role of the future Comprehensive Agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan on July 10.

According to the European Parliament’s press service, the discussions will involve Director of Regional Studies Center (RSC) in Yerevan Richard Giragosian, Senior Common Room Member at St. Antony’s College of University of Oxford in UK Leila Alieva and EEAS Head of Division for the Eastern Partnership (bilateral) and negotiator for the agreements (sectorial parts) Dirk Schuebel.



Mediamax reminds that Armenia and the European Union initialed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement on March 21, Yerevan.



The agreement is expected to be signed in November, Brussels.