Armenia urges against souring atmosphere at EaP Summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The talks on the 2017-2020 Single Support Framework of the EU assistance to Armenia will kick off tomorrow in Yerevan.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian made that statement while delivering a speech at the Informal Ministerial Meeting of Eastern Partnership in Chisinau today.



“Among the pending issues I would mention the launch of the Visa Liberalization Dialogue. Facilitating and intensifying the mobility and people to people contacts has been put in the core of the Eastern Partnership and should continue to remain as such,” Edward Nalbandian said.



Touching upon the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit in November, Armenian Foreign Minister attached importance to drafting the Final Declaration.



“Armenia stands ready to contribute to the meaningful document that will reflect the true spirit of cooperation and direct our efforts for the years to come. The agreed language of the Riga Declaration may serve as a basis for overcoming contentious issues as they arise. I share the opinion of those colleagues who believe that there is no need to poison the atmosphere of the upcoming Summit with the issues that we all know can block the consensus,” Edward Nalbandian stated.



The Minister reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to continue the reforms.



“The European Union has been and will remain our trusted partner in these processes. Armenia appreciates the partnership with the European Union and looks forward to the future fruitful cooperation,” Edward Nalbandian noted.