Turkey-Germany conflict is escalating

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel suggested President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to initiate the termination of negotiations on joining the European Union.

“A country like Turkey, which restricts freedom of speech, keeps innocent people under arrest and oppresses the opposition, cannot possibly become a part of the European Union. President of Turkey knows it very well. I think he does not really want to join the EU and he is not quite serious about the negotiations,” Sigmar Gabriel told in an interview to Bild newspaper, which TASS quotes.



In addition, German FM remarked that the European Union will not terminate the negotiations with Turkey.



“Let him [President of Turkey] to do it himself, as I do not want to help him in yet another provocation,” Gabriel explained.



According to him, “Turkey is a huge country, which will exist after Erdogan”.



“We do not have any problem with Turkey or Turkish people, we have problems with current government and policies, adopted by Turkish President,” German FM stated.