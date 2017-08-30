Bosnia and Herzegovina wants to have closer ties with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak.

President Sargsyan remarked that this is the first high-level visit from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Armenia. He attached special importance to relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, based on friendship, mutual trust and cooperation.



Igor Crnadak wished his current visit to be considered as precise step and message about his country’s readiness to develop ties with Armenia. He stressed the absence of any obstacle in the development of relations and friendly ties between the two countries and peoples.



The sides touched upon the peaceful settlement of NK issue within the frames of mediatory mission of Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group. Upon the Igor Crnadak’s request Serzh Sargsyan introduced Armenia’s approaches on the issue.