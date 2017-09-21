1408 views

Armenia to continue pushing forward UN goals


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia will continue its efforts for pushing forward UN goals.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said this at the meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on September 19, New York.

Having remarked that Armenia celebrated the 25th anniversary of UN membership this year, Serzh Sargsyan stressed the country’s active involvement in projects, implemented by UN and its structures since. He stressed that Armenia has significantly benefited from UN targeted support over the last 25 years, boosting and strengthening the development potential of the country.

Serzh Sargsyan informed that Armenia actively facilitates localization and implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The parties also touched upon the process of settlement of NK issue.

