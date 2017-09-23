Armenian FM, senior U.S. officials meet in New York

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European Affairs Elisabeth Millard, the Bureau’s Deputy Assistant Secretary Bridget Brink, and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs on U.S. National Security Council Fiona Hill in New York.

“The parties held a comprehensive discussion of issues related to further development of the friendly relations between Armenia and the U.S.,” informed Armenian MFA.



They also exchanged ideas regarding regional issues and current situation in the Middle East.



Minister Nalbandian’s interlocutors reaffirmed USA’s commitment to active involvement in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as the Co-Chair at the OSCE Minsk Group.