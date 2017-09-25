Armenian President congratulates Angela Merkel on election victory

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory letter to Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on the victory of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in German federal election.

“The victory of CDU perfectly evidences the high confidence of German people in political, economic and social policies, efficiently implemented by the party over the past years.



Armenia-Germany cooperation agenda has dynamically accelerated during the years of your governance, which gave new impetus to political dialogue, activated high-level visits, expanded and deepened economic, humanitarian, inter-parliamentary and decentralized ties.



It is a great achievement that Germany is Armenia’s permanent and reliable partner, our supporter in implementing democratic processes and deepening Armenian-EU cooperation,” the message reads.



Serzh Sargsyan expressed hope that with the newly-elected Bundestag, Armenian-German relations will expand even more, facilitating the implementation of new mutually beneficial programs.