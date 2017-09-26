UK Minister of State for Europe to visit Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. UK Government Minister for Europe and the Americas Sir Alan Duncan will visit Armenia on September 26-28 by the invitation of Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian.

Armenian MFA informed that Alan Duncan meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, and Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan.



Sir Duncan’s visit includes talks with Minister Nalbandian, scheduled for September 27. Afterwards, the ministers will hold a joint press conference.



Alan Duncan was appointed Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in July 2016. Previously, that position was held by David Lidington, who talked with Mediamax in 2012.