Armenian PM meets President of Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan met today with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.

“Armenia attaches special importance to warm and friendly relations with our neighbor Iran. Those relations are established on the highest level,” press service of the Armenian government quotes Karen Karapetyan.



Hassan Rouhani emphasized his readiness to support various initiatives between the governments of the two countries, as well as implementation of joint programs.



The sides attached importance to deepening and expanding the cooperation in sectors of energy, agriculture, Information Technologies, tourism, as well as between Syunik and Aras economic zones.



Karen Karapetyan noted that Armenia highly appreciates Iran’s balanced stance on NK issue, which is one of the guarantees for maintaining peace and security in the region.