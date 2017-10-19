Polish FM to visit Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Witold Waszczykowski will pay a visit to Armenia on October 20.
Polish FM will be received by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.
On October 18 Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan met with Polish President Andrzej Duda within the frames of his official visit to Poland.
Ara Babloyan said Armenia-EU relations play an important role in Armenian-Polish cooperation agenda. He remarked that being co-founder of Eastern Partnership, Poland is active in strengthening Armenia-EU relations.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.