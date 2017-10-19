Polish FM to visit Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Witold Waszczykowski will pay a visit to Armenia on October 20.

Polish FM will be received by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.



On October 18 Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan met with Polish President Andrzej Duda within the frames of his official visit to Poland.



Ara Babloyan said Armenia-EU relations play an important role in Armenian-Polish cooperation agenda. He remarked that being co-founder of Eastern Partnership, Poland is active in strengthening Armenia-EU relations.