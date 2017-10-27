exclusive
844 views

EU set for signing the agreement with Armenia


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. The EU Delegation to Armenia stated today that the European Union is set for signing the new Armenia-EU Agreement on the occasion of the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit in November in Brussels and all the necessary preparations are underway.

The delegation responded with that statement to the request from Mediamax.

Earlier, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn stated during his speech at the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Conference in Tallinn, “The Agreement with Armenia will be signed, no doubt about it. This is clear, no discussion about it.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | October 27, 2017 11:37
Lori marz and Martakert region to implement joint programs

Foreign Policy | October 27, 2017 10:54
EU set for signing the agreement with Armenia

Foreign Policy | October 27, 2017 09:35
Johannes Hahn: “Armenia-EU agreement will be signed, no doubt”
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017