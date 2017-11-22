Armenian President and Russian FM talk “actual allied relations”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said today that "there is no sector of human activity, which does not involve not formal but real mechanism of practical collaboration between Russia and Armenia.”

He made this remark during his meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.



“It is a great honor for us that you highly appreciate the cooperation of our countries in the sphere of foreign policy. We will do our best to justify your and President Putin’s expectations,” Sergey Lavrov said.



Serzh Sargsyan noted that “Armenian-Russian relations are currently viewed as actually allied.”



“I completely share your opinion, since our relations at all levels are marked with high level of political dialogue, significant coordination in foreign policy, fruitful cooperation on international platforms, successful collaboration in economic, military, military-technical and humanitarian sectors,” Armenian President said.







