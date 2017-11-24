EU-Armenia agreement is our collective achievement, says Sargsyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated today that 2017 can be considered one of the most important periods in the quarter-century history of Armenia-EU relations, which is commemorated by the signing of the Armenia-EU Enhanced and Comprehensive Partnership Agreement.

President Sargsyan made that statement in the speech he delivered at the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, saying in particular:



“This agreement isn’t simply a new document, but a reflection of the system of values based on human rights and fundamental freedoms, which we profess. This agreement has in its foundation the key points of establishing democracy, such as the rule of law, reinforcement of justice, development of state and public institituons, and good governance. Realiziation of these points is vital for our country,” said Serzh Sargsyan.



He stressed that international partners consider Armenia a country that brings together different integration formats, which imposes a responsibility.



“The Armenia-EU Enhanced and Comprehensive Partnership Agreement is our collective achievement, and it can become a positive precedent for other plans on cooperation,” stated the President of Armenia.