Newly-appointed EU Special Representative visits Armenian MFA


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today Toivo Klaar, newly-appointed European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

According to Armenian MFA, Toivo Klaar noted that he undertakes this mission with utmost responsibility. He also reiterated the European Union’s support for the efforts and approaches of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, aimed at peaceful settlement of NK issue.

The sides touched upon the signing of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and remarked that it lays strong legal foundation for strengthening and deepening the cooperation between the European Union and Armenia.

