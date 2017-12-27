Senior Russian diplomat comments on Armenia-EU agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin commented on signing of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union.

“Our neighbors and partners including those within CSTO and EAEU represent sovereign states, and it is natural in XXI century to develop multi-vector contacts. We have never put our neighbors and partners before the choice: “either you are with us or with them”.



Nevertheless, we have the right to anticipate from them prioritization of allied relations. Besides, the agreements, signed within the frames of other formats including the Eastern Partnership, should not go in the detriment of the commitments, which we have agreed on earlier,” said the Russian MP in an interview to Kommersant.