Armenia and Russia discuss strengthening intelligence ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has received Chief of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin today.

Serzh Sargsyan has noted that rapid changes happening around the globe create both new opportunities and new threats, and dealing with either requires exchange of information, assessment of the situation, and constant cooperation between special services.



According to President Sargsyan, he hopes that Sergey Naryshkin’s visit will give a new impetus to further strengthening of collaboration between Armenian and Russian intelligence units.



Sergey Naryshkin has highlighted that the allied relations between the two countries imply close ties and partnership in all areas, including the special services.



The Russian official has also reaffirmed that the cooperation between his department and the National Security Service of Armenia is on a decent level and presented the joint programs that the two services conduct in various directions of work.