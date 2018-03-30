Armenian PM: our relations with Russia are “unique”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that Armenia has developed "unique” relations with the Russian Federation.

According to the Armenian government’s press service, at the farewell meeting with Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin Karen Karapetyan said:



“Today we can stress the fact that we have developed unique relations with the Russian Federation. But this does not mean that we should be satisfied, especially when we have a lot work to deliver together. Generally, you need to put permanent efforts in preserving and strengthening any type of relationship.”