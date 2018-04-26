Nalbandian and Lavrov meet in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today in Moscow.
According to Armenian MFA, the parties have met to discuss the situation at the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
The Armenian government press service has informed today that acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan is also in Moscow for several meetings.
