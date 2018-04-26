110 views

Nalbandian and Lavrov meet in Moscow


Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov
Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov

Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today in Moscow.

According to Armenian MFA, the parties have met to discuss the situation at the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

The Armenian government press service has informed today that acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan is also in Moscow for several meetings.

