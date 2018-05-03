Pashinyan: “There is no threat to Armenian-Russian relations”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Opposition movement leader Nikol Pashinyan has stated that “there is no threat to Armenian-Russian relations”.

“This movement has no demands in foreign policy. We have no context in either foreign policy or geopolitics, we have no geopolitical plot. There is no threat to Armenian-Russian relations, none at all. But that doesn’t mean we have no issues to discuss,” the Armenian MP said in the interview to Kommersant, published today.



“For instance, accessibility of Russian market for Armenian goods, Armenian driver’s license, work permits for Armenians in Russia, etc, - these are the types of issues we want to discuss. There are relevant problems we need to debate and solve. But there are no unsolvable problems.



We aren’t raising issues, we say that Armenia and Russia are and will be strategic partners, allies. Armenia will stay in the Eurasian Economic Union. Armenia will stay in CSTO. The Russian military base will remain in Armenia and Russian border guards will keep protecting the Armenian-Turkish border. Those points are guaranteed and we need not talk about them. But we don’t say everything is perfect in the Eurasian Union and there are no problems. We also don’t say there are no problems in CSTO,” said Pashinyan.



“We want to clarify the concrete commitments we and other CSTO members (Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus) have to each other, because we are very concerned by the ongoing strengthening of ties between Belarus and Azerbaijan,” specified the opposition leader.



Nikol Pashinyan has noted that military cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan should become the topic of discussion as well.



“Obviously, we need to discuss that. Why, is Russia happy with everything in Armenia’s foreign policy? I believe the Russian side has something to say too. We will have a normal, friendly dialogue between two allies, which is good,” noted the Armenian MP.



Pashinyan is certain that “Russia will not interfere in our domestic affairs and we will discuss solely matters of foreign policy”.