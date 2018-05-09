615 views

Armenian President congratulates Vladimir Putin


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On May 7 President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on taking the position of President of Russia.

“Today I would like to outline your significant personal contribution in strengthening the allied relations between our countries across the whole spectrum of interstate collaboration, including cooperation in political, economic, military, military-technical, scientific, humanitarian and other sectors,” the statement reads. 

Armen Sarkissian emphasized that Armenia highly appreciates Russian President’s strategic stance and consistent efforts in peaceful and just settlement of NK issue.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 8, 2018 18:06
CoE Secretary General congratulated Nikol Pashinyan

Politics | May 8, 2018 17:07
Armenian President and newly-elected PM meet

Foreign Policy | May 8, 2018 16:10
EU looks forward to working with Nikol Pashinyan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe