Armenian President congratulates Vladimir Putin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On May 7 President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on taking the position of President of Russia.
“Today I would like to outline your significant personal contribution in strengthening the allied relations between our countries across the whole spectrum of interstate collaboration, including cooperation in political, economic, military, military-technical, scientific, humanitarian and other sectors,” the statement reads.
Armen Sarkissian emphasized that Armenia highly appreciates Russian President’s strategic stance and consistent efforts in peaceful and just settlement of NK issue.
