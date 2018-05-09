EU looks forward to working with Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Johannes Hahn issued a joint statement on the election of Nikol Pashinyan as the Prime Minister of Armenia.
“The Armenian Parliament has elected Nikol Pashinyan as the new Prime Minister of Armenia in accordance with the Constitution.
The European Union looks forward to working with him and his government on the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed last November, with a view to further consolidating democracy, the rule of law and respect of human rights, and to creating a prosperous and resilient country for the benefit of all citizens of Armenia.
To achieve these important goals, a comprehensive dialogue among all political stakeholders in Armenia, including civil society, remains crucial”, the statement says.
Mediamax notes that in early April 2018 Nikol Pashinyan criticized the European Union for the latter’s “overly optimistic” stance as he believed the [Armenian] government’s CEPA-related reforms will be “largely cosmetic”.
“Someone from the EU comes to Armenia, meets with the government and asks if we can do any reforms, and our government says: “Yes of course! Want us to change our judiciary?” The EU says “yes”. And then we will build new court buildings with good chairs and nice windows … but no changes in the content [of legislation]. And that is the cooperation between the EU and Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said then.
