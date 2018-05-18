Pashinyan and Mills discuss Armenia-US ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attaches importance to continuous development of Armenia-U.S. ties, he said at the meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills today.

“The Armenian government is interested in and greatly values cooperation with the United States and possible American assistance in reforms process in development of democracy, the fight against corruption, protection of human rights and other areas,” noted Pashinyan.



“We are full of energy and determination to achieve our goals and concrete results, given current positive atmosphere in the country,” added the Prime Minister.



Richard Mills confirmed the U.S. government’s readiness to assist Armenia in the mentioned reforms.



“We see a number of opportunities for a dialogue and cooperation, including in the format of Armenian-American intergovernmental efforts,” said Richard Mills.