Nalbandian expresses hope in consistency from mediators

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said today that Co-Chair countries of OSCE Minsk Group have repeatedly mentioned which of the sides rejects incorporation of OSCE investigative mechanism.

Armenian Foreign Ministry noted that Edward Nalbandian said this, referring to the latest statement from OSCE Minsk Group on Azerbaijan’s attempt of diversion attack.



“We agree that ceasefire violation is unacceptable. We agree that the agreements, reached during summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg, should be strictly observed,” Edward Nalbandian said.



According to him, incorporation of OSCE investigative mechanism will give the opportunity “to cease mutual accusations, as Co-Chairs mention”.



“Although, when Azerbaijani saboteur is neutralized in the Armenian positions, no one needs a mechanism to find out the initiator,” Armenian Foreign Minister said.



Minister Nalbandian expressed hope that “Co-Chairs will be consistent on soonest and strict response to any manifestation of force or threat of force on the Line of Contact, especially when there are victims during ceasefire violations.”



“We should not allow the initiator of violations perceive late responses as toleration of their actions,” Edward Nalbandian said.



According to him, “Co-Chairs remain to be the unique format, which can and should continue accomplishing preventive measures in accordance with their mandate.”