Most intensive violations are registered in Martuni region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 10 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime in all directions of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact for about 50 times.

More than 900 shots from fire and sniper weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of Armenian positions.



Most intensive violations were registered in the Eastern direction (Martuni region), which was fired for about 300 times.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire only in case of strict necessity.--0--