1132 views

Draft Constitution of Artsakh to be put to a referendum


Photo: Press service of the NKR parlament


Yerevan /Mediamax/. By 20 votes for, 7 against and 1 abstention, National Assembly of NKR approved today the decision to put draft Constitution of Artsakh Republic to a referendum to allow NKR President’s initiative.

Ararat Danielyan, Official representative of President of NKR and Minister of Justice of NKR said that draft Constitution underwent professional and linguistic expertise.

All fractions of NKR National Assembly and a number of MPs expressed their visions on the draft during a discussion, held before the voting.

“This is not a competition between political forces and certain MPs. We are all interested in providing better Constitution for our country. We have already got traditions in this sphere, and we should prove this maturity during the adoption of Constitution in 2017,” said Ashot Ghoulyan, Chair of the Specialized Commission on constitutional reforms, Head of the Parliament.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Letter to Aurora Prize Hero | January 19, 2017 02:02
Anush Dilanyan. Letter to Aurora Prize Hero

Education | January 18, 2017 17:11
Education should not become elitist, Armenian President says

Nagorno Karabakh | January 18, 2017 17:13
Soldier dies in Artsakh
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017