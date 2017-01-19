Draft Constitution of Artsakh to be put to a referendum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. By 20 votes for, 7 against and 1 abstention, National Assembly of NKR approved today the decision to put draft Constitution of Artsakh Republic to a referendum to allow NKR President’s initiative.



Ararat Danielyan, Official representative of President of NKR and Minister of Justice of NKR said that draft Constitution underwent professional and linguistic expertise.



All fractions of NKR National Assembly and a number of MPs expressed their visions on the draft during a discussion, held before the voting.



“This is not a competition between political forces and certain MPs. We are all interested in providing better Constitution for our country. We have already got traditions in this sphere, and we should prove this maturity during the adoption of Constitution in 2017,” said Ashot Ghoulyan, Chair of the Specialized Commission on constitutional reforms, Head of the Parliament.