Ceasefire is violated for 70 times

Yerevan. /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of January 18 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 70 times in all directions of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber.
600 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied Black Arrow, Istiglal and SVD sniper rifles in the Southern, Eastern and Northeastern directions, releasing about 90 shots.
Vanguard units of NKR Defense Amy returned fire in case of strict necessity.
