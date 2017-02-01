Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting might happen in February

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said today that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs had made an offer of meeting between Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Edward Nalbandian made this statement at the press conference dedicated to summarizing the diplomatic 2016.



Minister Naldandian noted that the meeting might take place in the frames of Munich Security Conference on February 17-19.



“Of course, we never refuse offer of a meeting on Foreign Minister or any other level,” Armenian FM said.



He stressed then that he couldn’t confirm whether the meeting would take place, as it is difficult to say “what Azerbaijan will contrive this time”.



Edward Nalbandian observed that Azerbaijan is trying to hinder the efforts of Armenia and the three Co-Chairs, putting a question mark over the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersturg summits.



Armenian Minister also stressed that there is no alternative to the negotiations.