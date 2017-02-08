Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 80 times, fires 47 shells

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 7, the situation on the NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact grew tenser.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for around 80 times, applying 85mm and D-44 artillery guns, 60mm and 82mm mortar launchers, and various firearms. It total, Azerbaijan released more than 850 shots in the direction of Armenian positions.



Especially intensive violations were registered on the Eastern and Northeastern directions of the front line, where Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 47 shells from D-44 guns and mortar launchers.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army counteracted to suppress the rival’s activity.



On the evening of February 7, NKR Defense Ministry stated that “the Defense Army reserves the right to take asymmetric measures if provocations of this kind continue”.