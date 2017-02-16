498 views

Russia does not currently prioritize NK issue, Russian expert thinks








Yerevan/Mediamax/. PhD at Russian State University for the Humanities, political expert Sergey Markedonov thinks that renewal of military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh is highly probable.

“In fact, nothing has changed. The trust between the two sides has not increased at all, as no mutual concession is observed. Unprecedented escalations have been registered on Line of Contact since 2008, so we cannot exclude the probability of repetition,” Sergey Markedonov told journalists.

According to Sergey Markedonov, it is very difficult for Russia to express position on NK conflict, nevertheless “Moscow continues to actively participate in the peaceful settlement of the issue.”

“It is important for Russia to find a solution, though the country does not prioritize the issue right now. By and large, the conflicting sides should express willingness to take actions to settle the issue,” the expert said

