New Constitution of Artsakh to partially come into force in March

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The new Constitution of Artsakh, adopted by referendum on February 20, will partially come into force in the second half of March.

Lilit Asryan, Head of the Press service at the National Assembly of Artsakh Republic told Mediamax about this.



According to the new Constitution, Chapters 1-3 and 12 of the Constitution will enter into force on the 10th day following the promulgation of the amendments to the Constitution in the Official Journal of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.



“Central Election Commission of Artsakh will release the final results of the referendum on February 27, which will be followed by publication of the Official Journal by Ministry of Justice in one-week period,” Lilit Asryan remarked.



The provisions of Chapters 4-11 of the Constitution (excluding Article 93, regarding powers of the President, and Article 96, regarding non-confidence against the President) about the President of the Republic, National Assembly, Courts and the Supreme Judicial Council, Prosecutor’s Office, Local Self-Governance, Human Rights Defender, Audit Chamber will come into effect on the day of the assumption of office by the President of the Republic. Until that, the corresponding provisions of the 2006 Constitution will be in effect.



Names of country, i.e. Republic of Artsakh and Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh are equivalent by the new Constitution.