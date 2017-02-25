Azerbaijan suffers at least two casualties

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Azerbaijan attempted investigating subversive penetration in the Southeastern (Martuni) and Eastern (Akna) directions of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact between 03:00 and 04:00 Artsakh Time on February 25, applying demining equipment.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army identified on time the advance of Azerbaijani special forces in both directions and threw them back, causing losses.



Azerbaijan suffered at least two casualties, the bodies of which are now in the neutral zone. NKR Defense Army had no loss.



According to data from NKR Defense Army, relocations of Azerbaijani forces and weaponry were registered in the Eastern direction.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army undertook organized defense along the entire length of Line of Contact and are ready to give equivalent response to any provocation from Azerbaijani side, Defense Army stated.