Azerbaijan’s attempt of attack “completely fails”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. NKR Defense Army stated today that the offensive activity by Azerbaijan ended in “complete failure”.

NKR Defense Army denied accusations by Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense of NKR Armed Forces undertaking offensive actions to improve their positions.



“The above mentioned does not coincide with the reality. There is only a simple question, which we offer Azerbaijani propagandists to answer: how can the defending side leave casualties in the neutral zone?,” NKR Defense Army remarked.