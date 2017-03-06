Lavrov: There is no consensus on main issues of NK conflict

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said today that it’s necessary to reduce tension on the borders in order to start substantive negotiations on the NK issue.

He made that statement after the negotiations with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov in Moscow.



“We believe that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be settled. It’s evident in results of multiple meetings, which led to mutual understanding in the issues important for the settlement,” Sergey Lavrov said.



According to him, those are issues such as “security, humanity, return of certain NK areas and definition of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh”.



“We agree on most of those points,” Sergey Lavrov noted. “However, there are two or three topics, key parts of the final package, which are still being discussed. To be honest, we are far from the time when the conflict parties form a common approach to these aspects.”



Elmar Mammadyarov noted that Russia takes serious measures towards settlement of the NK issue.



“We discussed in detail today the direction we need to move in. There are some preconditions, more or less,” said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister.



