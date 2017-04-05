Artsakh MFA: Azerbaijan deepens mistrust between NK conflict parties

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Ministry of Artsakh issued a statement today regarding the end of military actions on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact one year ago.
“On the night of 1 to 2 April 2016, in flagrant violation of the ceasefire, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale offensive along the entire border using heavy equipment, artillery and aviation. Only after suffering heavy losses in manpower and military equipment, on 5 April 2016, Azerbaijan was forced to ask for a cessation of hostilities with the mediation of Russia,” the statement reads.
Artsakh MFA notes that “the April aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh … has become a serious challenge to regional peace and security and has caused great damage to the negotiation process for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs”.
“The Republic of Artsakh has been consistently supporting the statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the need for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement of 12 May 1994, practical application of the provisions of the agreement of 6 February 1995 on strengthening the ceasefire regime, as well as implementation of the agreements reached in Vienna (16 May 2016) and in St. Petersburg (20 June, 2016) on introduction of a mechanism for investigating incidents and increasing the capacity of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,” the statement reads.
The Artsakh MFA also stressed that Baku Baku deliberately deepens the mistrust between the parties and tries to make the process of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict “a hostage of its destructive policy and maximalist demands”.
