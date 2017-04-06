Azerbaijan applies mortar launcher in Martakert direction

Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 12:40-13:15 today, Azerbaijan fired 4 shells from a 60mm mortar launcher in the direction of Armenian positions on Martakert line.

Artsakh Defense Army informed that the Armenian side didn’t suffer casualties.



The Defense Army also denied Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s claims of today that “Artsakh forces used 60mm mortar launcher to shell Ghapanle village of Terter region, which damaged private sector”.