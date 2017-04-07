Azerbaijan applies mortar again

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of April 6 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 25 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact

More than 400 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (4 shells) in the Northeastern direction.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire in case of necessity.