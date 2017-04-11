Situation on Contact Line has been relatively calm

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The situation of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact was relatively calm during the day and on the night of April 9.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 30 times, applying fire weapons of different caliber. More than 250 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army mostly refrained from returning fire.



During the day and on the night of April 8 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire for about 50 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, releasing more than 640 shots in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (3 shells), hand-held anti-tank (28 shells), as well as mounted anti-tank (1 shell) grenade launchers in the e Eastern direction.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire to suppress the offensive activity of the rival.