Armenian soldier killed in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 24 at around 17:50 Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact and fatally wounded serviceman of Artsakh Defense Army Narek Harutyunyan, born in 1997.

Investigation is carried out to find out the details of the incident.



NKR Ministry of Defense shares the grief of loss and offers condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased.



During the day and on the night of April 24 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 50 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber. 800 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces actively applied sniper rifles (50 shots) in the Southeastern and Eastern directions of Line of Contact.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire to suppress Azerbaijan’s offensive activity.