Armenia tells EU of Baku’s provocations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated today that Baku continues organizing provocations, which caused Artsakh Army 4 casualties just last month.

According to Armenian MFA, Edward Nalbandian introduced EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber today to the situation caused by the gross violations of ceasefire that Azerbaijan commited on July 4 at the Line of Contact with Artsakh.



Minister Nalbandian attached importance to immediate implementation of the agreements reached at Vienna and St. Petersburg summits, which are aimed at overcoming the aftermath of the 2016 Azerbaijani aggression and creating conditions to advance the negotiation process.



Having expressed his deep concern over escalation of the situation, the EU Special Representative stressed that exclusively peaceful resolution of the NK issue is a principled stance for the European Union. Herbert Salber also attached importance to realization of the agreements the parties reached at Vienna and St. Petersburg summits.