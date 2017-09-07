Bako Sahayan assumes office of President of Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today the solemn inauguration ceremony of the President of Artsakh was held during the special meeting of National Assembly of Artsakh.

Bako Sahakyan took an oath in accordance with the Constitution and assumed office of the Head of the State.



On July 19 of 2017, National Assembly of Artsakh re-elected acting President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan to the same position in a closed secret voting.



Artsakh held a referendum on constitutional reforms on February 20 of 2017, adopting presidential system of governance as a result.



Bako Sahakyan will hold the position until 2020, which will be followed by presidential and parliamentary elections.



Bako Sahakyan has been the President of Artsakh since September 7, 2007. He was re-elected in 2012.