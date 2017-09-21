1404 views

President of Artsakh meets U.S. Congress members


Photo: Press service of the NKR President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On 19 September, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan met with U.S. Congress members at Permanent Representation of Artsakh to Armenia, Yerevan.

According to Artsakh presidential press service, Bako Sahakyan attached special importance to the development of relations with the United States, highly appreciating the congressmen’s efforts for reinforcing and expanding bilateral ties.

President Sahakyan awarded “Gratitude” medals to Congressman Frank Pallone and Congresswomen Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier for substantial contribution in the process of recognition of Artsakh’s independence.

