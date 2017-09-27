UN: Sargsyan- Aliyev meeting to enhance confidence among parties

Yerevan/Mediamax/. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomes the recent meeting in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly between the Co-Chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group and the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.



According to the official web page of UN, this was mentioned by Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric.



“The Secretary-General supports the work of the Co-Chairs to de-escalate tensions and reinvigorate the negotiation process,” he said.



According to Stephane Dujarric, “the Secretary-General hopes that the planned summit meeting at the Presidential level would contribute to enhancing confidence and fostering the necessary political will among the parties to find peaceful compromise solutions to the key outstanding issues.”



Mediamax reminds that the latest meeting of Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev took place on June 20 of 2016 Saint-Petersburg.