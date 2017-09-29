Turkey hinders NK settlement, Armenian MFA claims

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said that among other reasons, Turkey’s current stance hinders the settlement of NK issue.

Upon the request of Armenpress, Shavarsh Kocharyan commented on the statement of Minister of National Defense of Turkey made earlier in Baku:



“This is not the first time Turkey undertakes harmful attempts to interfere in the NK issue, hindering the advance in the settlement. Ankara comes up with unilateral, destructive approach opposite to the stance of Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group, which is why Armenia has always urged Turkey to stay away from the process of NK settlement.”