U.S. State of Michigan recognizes Artsakh independence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Senate of the U.S. State of Michigan overwhelmingly voted to adopt Resolution No. 99 recognizing Artsakh.

According to Artsakh Foreign Ministry, the draft resolution was introduced by Michigan State Senator David Knezek.



Resolution No. 99 adopted on September 28 “urges the President and Congress of the United States to recognize the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, to establish economic and cultural ties with the nation, and to support the peace and stability in South Caucasus.”



The Resolution reads that “Artsakh is located in the South Caucasus and has historically been Armenian territory. The region is populated by an overwhelming majority of Armenians.”



It is also mentioned that “the security and sovereignty of Artsakh continue to be threatened by regional tension and hostile acts. The Armenians of Artsakh remain resolute in their efforts to exercise the right to self-determination and live free from violence and repression, and by recognizing the government of Artsakh, the international community can help put to rest this century-old conflict.”



Michigan is the 8th U.S. State to recognize the independence of Artsakh.