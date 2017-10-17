454 views

Artsakh MFA comments on Sargsyan-Aliyev summit


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh made an official comment regarding the summit of Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, which took place in Geneva on October 16.

“The meeting is very important from the point of view of creating conditions for intensification of the negotiation process, which suffered significant damage as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh in April 2016.

We are convinced the bases for ensuring progress in the negotiations include strict adherence to the agreements of 1994 and 1995 and realization of earlier agreements, in particular, those on implementation of incident investigation mechanisms, expansion of the Office of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and increase of its monitoring capacities.

We believe that restoration of full-fledged talks with direct participation of the Republic of Artsakh at all the stages should be another step on the way to achieving real progress in the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict,” reads the comment.


