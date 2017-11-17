Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in December

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov will hold a meeting on the margins of the December 2017 OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs provided that information in the statement they made after meeting separately with Nalbandian and Mammadyarov on November 14 and 16.



“The Co-Chairs discussed with the Foreign Ministers concrete steps to implement the agreements reached by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan during the Geneva summit on 16 October 2017 as well as other items raised by the Co-Chairs in Geneva.



During the meetings, the Co-Chairs and the Ministers reviewed a number of working proposals currently on the table.



The Ministers agreed to hold a joint meeting on the margins of the December 2017 OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.



The Co-Chairs will prepare the agenda for this meeting, which will include substantive issues of the political settlement, as well as specific measures to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact. Special attention will be paid to finalizing the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office,” reads the statement.



The last meeting between Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan took place on 23 September 2017 in New York.