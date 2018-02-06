Giving religious undertone to NK issue is condemned to failure

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov said that “all attempts of giving a religious undertone to NK issue are condemned to failure.”
Eduard Sharmazanov positively estimated the balanced stance of Iran in the settlement of NK issue. He mentioned Armenian-Iranian relations as an exemplary dialogue between the two religions.
Vice President of Armenian Parliament stressed the necessity for deepening economic ties.
“Armenia’s membership in EAEU and signing of EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will provide new opportunities for the development of bilateral relations,” he said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.