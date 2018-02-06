Giving religious undertone to NK issue is condemned to failure

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov said that “all attempts of giving a religious undertone to NK issue are condemned to failure.”

Eduard Sharmazanov positively estimated the balanced stance of Iran in the settlement of NK issue. He mentioned Armenian-Iranian relations as an exemplary dialogue between the two religions.



Vice President of Armenian Parliament stressed the necessity for deepening economic ties.



“Armenia’s membership in EAEU and signing of EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will provide new opportunities for the development of bilateral relations,” he said.